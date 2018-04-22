Jacksonville Police investigate drive-by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's office is investigating a shooting that left more than dozen bullet holes in a home on Cruz Drive near Spring Glen.

Detectives on the scene said someone driving along Cruz fired 13 rounds, hitting the building.

There are no reports of injuries and police say the home is a known crack house.

The home has surveillance cameras.

Investigators are now waiting to go through the video hoping for leads to track down the shooter.

