JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police were called to reports of a crime, Saturday evening, along Stuart Street, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Sources tell News4Jax a woman was shot in the face, though we are working to confirm this with police on scene.

Officers are expected to brief the media at 9:45 p.m. We will update this article when new details come in.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.