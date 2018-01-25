Jacksonville police looking for suspected bank robber

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a 35-year-old man wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery.

The Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that police are searching for Daniel Steele, who is suspected of holding up an unspecified bank.

Anyone with information on Steele's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS and potentially receive a reward of up to $3,000.

