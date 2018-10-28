Jacksonville police respond to shooting near TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE - Jacksonville police have responded to a shooting near TIAA Bank Field, Saturday night, after the Georgia-Florida game.

It happened on Ashley Street and A. Philip Randolph Boulevard.

According to police, someone suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and police also said there were no threats to the public.

On Sunday, October 21, six people were shot about half-mile from the stadium. It happened about half-hour from the Jaguars kickoff.

In response to Sunday's shooting, Jacksonville police increased security prior to the Georgia-Florida game.



