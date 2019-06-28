Jacksonville police search for woman accused of grand theft, more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to track down a wanted fugitive. Hollie Stephens, 36, has active warrants for her arrest, according to detectives.

Stephens is accused of grand theft, dealing in stolen property, false verification of ownership of pawned property and 2 cases for failing to appear in court.

Investigators said she has been arrested 17 times in Jacksonville and they hope to make it 18 times today.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Stephenson, you're asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

