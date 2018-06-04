Jacksonville police see spike in car burglaries outside gyms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's been a citywide spike in smash-and-grab car burglaries occurring in gym and fitness center parking lots, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Police said the crooks park next to the victim's vehicle before breaking a car window and grabbing a purse, wallet or anything valuable inside.

In many cases, police said, the burglars are using stolen credit cards at gas stations and other stores immediately after the car break-ins.

Police offered the following tips to keep yourself from becoming a victim:

Do not leave a purse in an unattended vehicle.

Do not leave anything of value in an unattended vehicle

Most vehicles can be broken into easier than lockers.

If you leave your ignition key in the car, the door key you have is not preventing your car from being stolen.

Anyone with information about the recent auto burglaries is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

