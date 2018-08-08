Jacksonville police: Woman sought in CVS armed robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who they said robbed a Westside CVS store at gunpoint last month.

The armed robbery happened about 2:15 a.m. July 21 at the CVS on San Juan Avenue at Roosevelt Boulevard.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the woman seemingly shopped around the store for a short period of time before approaching the register, pulling out a black semi-automatic handgun and demanding money from an employee.

Police said the woman, who appeared to be between 27 and 32 years old, then ran off with the undisclosed amount of money.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance photos of the woman, who was described as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the woman pictured is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

