Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams confronted about crime during walk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Frustration by a resident of Jacksonville's Eastside spilled over onto Sheriff Mike Williams during one of his crime prevention neighborhood walks on Saturday.

The walk began around 10 a.m. in a neighborhood where several crimes have happened. Williams said the reason for the walks is to talk with the people who live there and determine how the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office can help.

"There’s no better way to really figure out and get a pulse of the neighborhood than to come out walking, knocking on the door, ask somebody, 'Hey, how’s the neighborhood? How can we help?'" Williams said.

During the walk, the group of officers and city leaders passed by one outraged resident who made his feelings known.

"I know what you guys are going to do, because you ain’t done nothing. Now, you want to come out here and make a showing like you’re going to stop all the crime. A guy got shot down in the road over there across the street. He (was) begging for his life. He wanted to live. Don't wait till someone gets hurt and needs the help. How are you going to help somebody when they can’t feel what you doing?" the man asked.

Williams responded, "Call us if you need us."

His response didn't satisfy the man, who said he had seen too much violence in the area.

"I’ve been here for 12 years. (I'm) 75 years old. I don’t walk the streets. I tell them boys every day in the street to stop it (the crime)," he said.

The man wouldn't release his name but blamed the police and politicians for the ongoing crime in the area.

"A lot of them walking with you are the same ones that are causing this," he said.

Williams reacted to the confrontation with the man.

"He’s clearly frustrated, (it's obvious) by some of the things he's saying, and we get that. There’s a level of frustration we have to (address), and there’s a lot of challenges in a neighborhood like this," Williams said.

See the exchange between the resident and sheriff in the following video tweet.

Powerful words from a community member outraged with crime walk on eastside “now you wanna come out here and make a showing.” Sheriff Mike Williams listened to this man then said call us if you need us. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/aqk3TIOKCX — Brittany Muller (@WJXTBrittanyM) February 9, 2019

That exchange wasn't mentioned in the tweet put out by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Saturday's walk, as you can see below.

Sheriff Mike Williams walked the Eastside Community today near A. Philip Randolph. We heard concerns, talked one on one with community members, and even recruited some new future deputies. Thank you for coming out, willing to talk with us, and working with us. #Teamwork pic.twitter.com/G5y4pyPnk2 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 9, 2019

One person who saw the video exchange on Twitter reacted by tweeting: "This is so painful to watch. Our communities are hurting."

