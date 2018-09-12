Jacksonville sheriff on crime: 'Clearly we've got issues'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sheriff Mike Williams said Tuesday he is just as concerned about violent crime as any Jacksonville citizen.

Williams spoke with News4Jax about the perception that Duval County is a dangerous place to live and work.

"Clearly, we've got issues in Jacksonville that we need to be focused on and working on," Williams said.

The sheriff openly discussed high-profile shootings in the past six weeks, including the mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing, a triple shooting after a high school football game and a 7-year-old girl who lost her life after she was wounded in a gang-related robbery.

Williams believes his team responded well and as trained after the mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. His leadership staff just completed an "after action" report this week.

There have been 90 homicides so far in 2018, 73 of them believed to be murders. Ten of those killed were teenagers.

Williams said those killings are not lost on him, any of his officers or the mayor, but the number of crimes -- even violent crimes -- have not spiked this year.

"I’ll tell you, statistically, we’re not anywhere near the level of violence we’ve seen in Jacksonville in years past," Williams said. "It’s hard to sell that right now with the high-profile cases we’ve seen, but no matter what level it is, it’s a level that’s got to be addressed."

As for critics in the community who are demanding more be done to curb the violence,

"We listen to all those criticisms, and if there's value there we'll take it to heart and make a correction," Williams said. "I have no problem being held accountable. I know the mayor doesn't either. But at the end of the day, you know, let's all work together as a community to get ahead of what really is a big challenge for our city."

