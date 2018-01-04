Jacksonville corrections officer charged in leak of informant's information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former Jacksonville corrections officer faces a felony charge after he leaked the details of a confidential informant's arrest report, authorities said.

Undersheriff Pat Ivey said Dustin Koenig, 25, resigned Thursday following his arrest, during which he acknowledged sharing the contents of that report.

Koenig, who worked for the agency for two-plus years, is charged with disclosure of confidential criminal justice information, a third-degree felony, Ivey said.

Ivey said someone came forward to the Sheriff's Office last month, saying Koenig had shared a screenshot of the arrest report, which included the informant's personal information.

The undersheriff did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation involving the informant, but noted the irony of a disclaimer warning against the report's release.

"There’s a bright yellow box that says, 'Do not release this case or anything to do with this case. This is an active criminal justice intelligence information," Ivey said.

Koenig's arrest marks the first arrest of a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office employee in 2018. Last year, there were 10 employees arrested.

