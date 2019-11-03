Man shot in groin, found lying on lawn

A 19-year-old man was shot in the groin Saturday night.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of South Cobblestone Forest Circle around 5:45 p.m.

According to JSO, deputies found the man lying in a front yard. He was transported by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to an area hospital.

The victim initially told deputies he had been driving in an undisclosed location when a bullet entered his car and struck him. But since then, he has changed the story a number of times, according to JSO.

The robbery unit is now investigating this incident. According to the Sheriff's Office, one of the stories the victim has told deputies leads them to believe it may have been an attempted robbery.

There is no suspect or motive at this time.

JSO is asking anyone who was near the Sonic restaurant on Monument Road around 5:30 p.m. and they heard or saw something that could be related to the shooting to call the nonemergency line at 904-630-0500.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

