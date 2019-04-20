Jacksonville Sheriff's Office works to spread word on how to stay safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is spreading a safety message across the city.

Officers held a free safety fair Saturday at the Lonnie Miller Regional Park to show off crime-fighting tools used by the force and share tips on how to stay safe.

JSO Assistant Chief Deloris O'Neal and Assistant Chief Greg Burton have been on the force together for about 20 years. Together, they are out in the community to be a resource for anyone who needs police.

They've been giving safety tips to the community and have been putting an emphasis on the 9 p.m. routine and gun safety.

"Please lock your cars and take valuables out. Please, please, take your guns out of the vehicles because when they steal these guns out of cars, it's an easy way for them to commit crimes with that," O'Neal said.

Gun safety was a hot topic but police also stressed the need for gun safety in the home.

That comes after a toddler was shot in the foot Friday night inside a home.

"If you have a gun in the home, lock those guns away, and if you can't lock them away in safe, get a gun lock. We actually have programs at the Sheriff's Office where you can get free gun locks," Burton said.

The toddler who was shot is recovering and expected to be OK, but JSO said many times, accidents involving children and guns can be avoided.

