Jacksonville violence makes list of 2019 mass shootings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As Jacksonville watched in horror at the weekend of violence, it triggered bad memories of when the city was the center of attention in a mass shooting nearly a year ago.

It was Aug. 26, 2018, when 24-year-old David Katz opened fire at The Jacksonville Landing, killing two people and wounding 10 others at a video game tournament before shooting and killing himself.

The events of that day are etched in Jacksonville's history and since then, much has changed.

The Landing has closed and will be torn down. Several lawsuits filed by victims are pending.

News4jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said we've learned much from that August afternoon.

"Number one: These (shootings) are difficult to prevent. Two: Our best defense is with offense and that is to be prepared," Jefferson said.

As of Monday, the number of 2019 mass shootings in America reported by the Gun Violence Archive was 255. The Gun Violence Archive is a nonprofit corporation that collects data about gun-related violence.

The group's 2019 list mentioned three shootings in Jacksonville, including a shooting on Jan. 16 in which a man was killed and five others were wounded following an event at a gentleman's club.

"It saddens me that our city has to be numbered among the mass shootings," Jefferson said.

The second 2019 shooting to make the Gun Violence Archive's list occurred Jan. 19 on Brian Lakes Drive on the Westside. Three people died and two were wounded in a murder-suicide.

The third Jacksonville shooting that made the 2019 list occurred Feb. 14 in Northwest Jacksonville during a basketball game at a park. A 14-year-old boy and a young father were killed. Two others were wounded.

