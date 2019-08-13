Jacksonville woman faces accessory charge in murder case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 38-year-old Jacksonville woman is charged with accessory after the fact in the murder last month of a 29-year-old woman.

Kari Lynn Pope was arrested on that charge last week and booked into the Duval County jail, where records show she remains in custody in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Pope is accused of helping Mariah Bodiford’s killers either by moving the 29-year-old’s body or destroying her clothing, court records show. Bodiford was found dead July 15 along Carter Street.

Pope is expected in court for an arraignment hearing Aug. 27.

