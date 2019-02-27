Bullet holes riddle apartment complex where teenager was shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - People's homes and vehicles were left with numerous bullet holes after a shooting at the Valencia Way Apartments that sent a teenager to the hospital.

Family members on Tuesday said the young man, who was shot in his leg, is a 17-year-old. Police said he was hospitalized after the shooting, which occurred Monday at 7:30 p.m.

His family member, who asked not to be identified, said she was waiting for the teenager to return from the store when shots rang out.

"We had ducked and dodged as bullets were coming through my apartment," she said. "It could have hit one of my babies."

Several bullets went through the front door, she said. Others went through a wall and into the living room. Some went through the family's refrigerator.

No one inside the home was injured. The relative believes the teen was targeted.

"He explained to our parents that they were chasing him as he was running from the store, so, yes, I felt he was a target, but they might have thought he was somebody else," she said. "He was just coming from the store after getting snacks for my three kids."

The relative told News4Jax the teen was still recovering in the hospital Tuesday night. No arrests were announced in the shooting, and there was no description of a suspect.

