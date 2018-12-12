JSO: 1 shot in Jacksonville's Brentwood neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was taken to the hospital for treatment after he was shot Tuesday night in Jacksonville's Brentwood neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At about 7:20 p.m., officers were sent to Boulevard Street near the intersection of West 21st Street, where they found a 33-year-old man who was shot in his ankle, the Sheriff's Office said.

An officer told News4Jax the man went to a nearby business to get help. He was hospitalized with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

A silver car with bullet holes was found near the scene. Officers are working to determine if the vehicle was involved.

There was no information about the shooter. No arrests were immediately announced.

