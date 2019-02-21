JSO: 1 shot near Terry Parker High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person is recovering after a shooting near Terry Parker High School.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office dispatched officers to Parker School Road and Townsend Boulevard around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday. This is less than half a mile from Terry Parker High School.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found one person shot. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for the suspect. If you have any information, call police.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.