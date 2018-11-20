JSO: 6 arrested, nearly 500 pounds of pot confiscated

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A three month investigation dubbed "Operation Going Back to Cali" led to a major drug bust by police with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Nearly 500 pounds of marijuana and about 150 pounds of vapor inhalers worth $15,741 were confiscated by narcotics investigators, the Sheriff's Office said. A firearm was also collected.

Six people were arrested including:

Briana Parison, 24

Javon Cummings, 33

Percy Williamson, 33

Sierra Greene, 24

Terrell Tarver, 36

Zoey Maddox, 27

According to the Sheriff's Office, investigators were contacted in August by a narcotics task force in Marin County, California. The task force shared information that Williamson was purchasing marijuana in California and shipping it to Jacksonville.

Detectives said Williamson, who was on probation for delivering marijuana, was traveling between Sacramento and Jacksonville. He would purchase the drugs in California and ship them back to Florida in a shipping container where it would be sold by the pound in Jacksonville.

Investigators identified four locations connected to the trafficking operation, police said. They include:

Village Walk Apartments on Gate Parkway (primary storage location)

Unit on E. Bay Street (Williamson's primary residence)

Kendall Lake Lantern Square on Kendall Town Boulevard (meeting location)

Home on Alfa Romeo Drive (shipment delivery location)

According to detectives, Williamson was observed taking 20 wrapped cylinder shaped objects from a shipping container at the home on Alpha Romeo Drive. They were taken to the storage unit on Gate Parkway, which is where detectives served a search warrant.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.