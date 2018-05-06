Armed robber shoots restaurant employee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An employee of a restaurant on Atlantic Boulevard near Interstate 295 was shot early Sunday morning during an armed robbery, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said a man wearing a white mask and green jacket entered The Hook and Fish and Chicken on Atlantic and Brookville Drive at 3:30 a.m. After the shooting the robber took off running.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another employee of the restaurant was shaken up and said it didn't have to happen.

"He would anything in the world for anybody who worked for anybody who worked for him," Kristina May said. "He would've gave the money to them. They didn't have to shoot him."

Anyone who has information about this incident to call JSO or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

