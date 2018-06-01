Crime

Police: 7-month-old's father now wanted on kidnapping charges

Girl was taken, later left with family member in Jacksonville

By Nick Jones - Digital producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The father Jacksonville police said took off with his 7-month-old daughter following a fight with the girl's mother is wanted on kidnapping charges, the Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Police said the little girl was taken by Antonio Bennett on Tuesday and left with a family member on Wednesday. Police had asked for the community's help to find the baby, Aroyal Renae Bennett.

Thursday, the Sheriff's Office announced Bennett is charged with kidnapping a minor for ransom. Originally, police were looking for Bennett based on a warrants for unrelated charges.

Bennett is 29-years-old. He's 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. Bennett was driving a white, four-door 2006 Chevy Impala, with Florida tag BYT T53. It's unclear if he's still driving that car.

Anyone who knows Bennett's location can email a tip to JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.

In addition to the warrants, Bennett has a criminal history with JSO that includes:

  • Conviction on August 2009 charges of fraud and forgery. He pleaded no contest.
  • Conviction on June 2013 charge of driving on a revoked license as a habitual traffic offender, as well as marijuana and cocaine possession.
  • Conviction on petty theft charge from July 2015.
  • Arrest in November 2016 on DUI and other traffic charges. Bennett has pleaded not guilty and the case is still open.
  • Arrest in March 2017 on a forged bill charge. The case still open.

