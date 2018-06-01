Police: 7-month-old's father now wanted on kidnapping charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The father Jacksonville police said took off with his 7-month-old daughter following a fight with the girl's mother is wanted on kidnapping charges, the Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Police said the little girl was taken by Antonio Bennett on Tuesday and left with a family member on Wednesday. Police had asked for the community's help to find the baby, Aroyal Renae Bennett.

Thursday, the Sheriff's Office announced Bennett is charged with kidnapping a minor for ransom. Originally, police were looking for Bennett based on a warrants for unrelated charges.

Bennett is 29-years-old. He's 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. Bennett was driving a white, four-door 2006 Chevy Impala, with Florida tag BYT T53. It's unclear if he's still driving that car.

Anyone who knows Bennett's location can email a tip to JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.

In addition to the warrants, Bennett has a criminal history with JSO that includes:

Conviction on August 2009 charges of fraud and forgery. He pleaded no contest.

Conviction on June 2013 charge of driving on a revoked license as a habitual traffic offender, as well as marijuana and cocaine possession.

Conviction on petty theft charge from July 2015.

Arrest in November 2016 on DUI and other traffic charges. Bennett has pleaded not guilty and the case is still open.

Arrest in March 2017 on a forged bill charge. The case still open.

