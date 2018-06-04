7-month-old's father wanted for kidnapping arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The man police said was wanted after he took off with his 7-month-old daughter following a dispute with the girl's mother was arrested Monday on kidnapping charges, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Antonio Bennett, 29, was wanted on a charge of kidnapping a minor for ransom. Details of his arrest were slim, but the Sheriff's Office said Monday evening he was off the streets.

Antonio Bennett wanted by #JSO for Kidnapping a Minor for Ransom is IN CUSTODY! Glad he is now off the streets. Thank you to everyone who sent in tips and shared the posts. #JAX #Jacksonville https://t.co/nREGgHFjbr — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 4, 2018

Police said the little girl was taken May 29 and left with a family member the following day. Police had asked for the community's help to find the baby, Aroyal Renae Bennett.

Thursday, the Sheriff's Office announced Bennett was charged with kidnapping a minor for ransom. Originally, police were looking for Bennett based on a warrants for unrelated charges.

