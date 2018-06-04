Crime

7-month-old's father wanted for kidnapping arrested

Girl was taken, later left with family member in Jacksonville

By Nick Jones - Digital producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The man police said was wanted after he took off with his 7-month-old daughter following a dispute with the girl's mother was arrested Monday on kidnapping charges, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Antonio Bennett, 29, was wanted on a charge of kidnapping a minor for ransom. Details of his arrest were slim, but the Sheriff's Office said Monday evening he was off the streets.

Police said the little girl was taken May 29 and left with a family member the following day. Police had asked for the community's help to find the baby, Aroyal Renae Bennett.

Thursday, the Sheriff's Office announced Bennett was charged with kidnapping a minor for ransom. Originally, police were looking for Bennett based on a warrants for unrelated charges.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.