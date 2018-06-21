JSO: Guns, drugs seized in bust in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A recent drug bust in Northwest Jacksonville led to the seizure of a stolen gun and several arrests, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A post on the JSO Twitter page showed an image of guns and baggies filled with powder drugs and marijuana.

JSO said two handguns, one of which was stolen, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, MDMA, Xanax, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in a home near Fairfax and West 13th streets.

The JSO SWAT team assisted the narcotics team in serving the warrants, which led to two arrests and an arrest warrant being served.

A map of the area shows two elementary schools and Stanton College Preparatory School are within blocks of the area where the bust was reported.

2 handguns, one stolen.

