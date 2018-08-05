JSO investigates fatal northside shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the northside Saturday night.

Deputies were dispatched to Myrtle Ave North at 11:40 p.m. in reference to a person being shot.

A 37-year-old man was found on the front porch of a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The Jacksonville Fire And Rescue Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

A witness who was inside of the house at the time of the shooting and is being interviewed by detectives.

Anyone having any information on this shooting is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500, or Firstcoast Crime Stoppers at 904-398-3775.

