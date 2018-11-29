JSO: Man shot at apartment complex won't cooperate with police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot Wednesday night at the Grande Pointe Apartments on University Boulevard West, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police said officers responded to the complex after a caller said he spotted blood and shell casings in front of his unit.

Minutes later, an off-duty officer working at Memorial Hospital on University Boulevard South radioed in that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had just been dropped off.

The man had been shot in the abdomen, but refused to cooperate with officers, police said.

No description of a suspect was released.

