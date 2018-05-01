JSO: Man shot in chest during drive-by in Moncrief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot in the chest during a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in Moncrief, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the man was walking near the intersection of West 36th Street and Moncrief Road when he was hit by gunfire. The driver of the vehicle left the area.

Police did not have a description of the vehicle, nor did they have a description of the shooter.

The man shot was taken to the hospital with injuries described as non life-threatening. His name was not released.

