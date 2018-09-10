JSO: Person of interest sought in Jacksonville murder case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police on Monday released surveillance images in the hopes of identifying a person of interest in an ongoing murder investigation.

"We are currently investigating a murder and it is believed that the subject has information relevant to the crime," the Sheriff's Office said, though the agency did not disclose which case.

The images show a man wearing a backwards baseball cap, a metallic chain, a black tank top and black denim shorts. Based on the pictures, the man's age is unclear.

Anyone who has any information on the identity or whereabouts of the man pictured is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

