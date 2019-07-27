JSO searching for robbery suspect considered armed, dangerous

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants the community's help to find a robbery suspect considered armed and dangerous.vJSO said Kenny Eleazer, 34, is wanted for robbing a Jacksonville hardware store at gunpoint on September 22, 2018.

Eleazer is a black male, approximately 6 feet tall and approximately 190 pounds. His criminal history includes arrests for burglary, narcotics and resisting arrest. He has ties to the Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina areas as well as Orlando and West Palm Beach, FL areas.

If you see Eleazer, you're asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

