JSO: 'Stick' used in botched downtown Shell gas station robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was arrested by Jacksonville police after employees of a downtown gas station stopped an attempted robbery Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the Shell gas station on Main Street North near the intersection of West Beaver Street.

When police arrived, they learned a man tried to rob the business and was detained by employees after a struggle over a blunt object the man was carrying.

"It was not a gun or knife, it was some kind of stick," a responding officer told News4Jax.

According to investigators, officers were in the area and were able to respond quickly. The would-be robber was taken into custody.

