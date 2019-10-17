JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman killed in February 2018 in what police called a drug-fueled dispute was shot in a murder-for-hire targeting her boyfriend, according to new information from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Jennifer Embree, 37, was shot in the head and killed Feb. 8, 2018, at a home on Pine Estates Road in the Highlands neighborhood. Her 33-year-old boyfriend was also shot in the head but survived his injuries.

Later that month, police arrested Justin Williamson and charged him with murder and attempted murder in the case, but detectives continued to investigate and said they later learned Williamson was hired by Dustine Westfall, 33, to kill Embree's boyfriend.

Booking photo of Dustine Westfall

Police said Westfall was at the home and got into a fight with the boyfriend not long before the shooting. At the time Williamson was arrested, police said the argument was over drugs.

Investigators said Westfall asked Williamson to kill the man he'd argued with and offered him money to do it.

An arrest affidavit for Williamson said he came into the home while the couple was sitting on the couch, pulled a gun from a shoulder holster and shot Embree in the head before turning the gun on her boyfriend, who turned away just in time and was shot in the back of the head.

Westfall was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with murder and attempted murder.

