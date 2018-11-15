Jury finds Jacksonville man guilty in May carjacking case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man faces life in prison after he was convicted Thursday of carjacking and robbing another man outside a Northside bank at gunpoint, authorities said.

Jurors found Michael Anthony Barr, Jr., guilty of armed robbery with actual possession of a firearm and grand theft auto, both felonies, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Barr, 28, was lying in wait with a rifle when another man took $200 out of an ATM near Lem Turner Road and Edgewood Avenue about 2:45 a.m. May 3, prosecutors said.

After robbing the victim at gunpoint, Barr drove away in the victim's pickup truck.

About two hours later, an officer spotted the stolen truck parked at a gas pump on Normandy Boulevard, police said. Police found Barr asleep at the wheel and a loaded SKS rifle in the backseat.

Barr faces a mandatory life sentence because he's considered a prison release reoffender. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.

