JSO: 1 shot in drive-by near former Eureka Gardens Apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot in the chest Wednesday evening near the former Eureka Gardens Apartments on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were sent to the intersection of Labelle and Plymouth streets around 4:17 p.m. According to investigators, a man was found shot in his chest in what was believed to be a drive-by.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a white car, believed to be either a Mercury Grand Marquis or Chevrolet Impala was seen leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

There was no description of the shooter.

