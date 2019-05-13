Large police presence near Jacksonville National Cemetery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax is working to get more information on a large police presence near the Jacksonville National Cemetery.

A number of people have reported seeing several fire trucks, ambulances and a helicopter in the area off Lannie Road.

News4Jax reporter Allyson Henning is on the scene.

She told us police blocked off streets for several miles around the area.

JSO confirmed on Twitter, officers are working an active incident. Nearby residents are being urged to shelter in place.

🔺NORTHSIDE ALERT#JSO is working an active armed incident in the 3300 block of Lannie Road. If police have not evacuated your residence personally you need to shelter in place.



REPEAT: SHELTER IN PLACE for your safety.



Call 911 if you see or hear any suspicious activity. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 13, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.