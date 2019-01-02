Hard lesson learned after car stolen from Jacksonville gym parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Call it a lesson learned for one man and a harsh reminder to secure your belongings while you're working out at the gym.

Brandon Stevens had his Toyota Corolla (pictured above) stolen over the weekend while he was at the Cecil Field Gym. He was supposed to take the car to college.

Stevens said he put his car keys in his gym bag and placed the bag in a locker, but never secured the locker with a lock. He said a thief got his keys and took off with his car.

I’ve been here for three years at this gym, so, I was comfortable here," Stevens said. "I never expected someone to go through every locker and dig through my bag to find a pair of keys.”

Police have 20 days to recover the car before insurance takes over. In the meantime, Stevens is taking his mother’s car to college while she uses a rental car.

