MAD DADS asks 'code of silence' be broken in mother's murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The crime-fighting group MAD DADS asked for the 'code of silence' to be broken after the murder of a Jacksonville mother of three.

In December, Victoria Wyche, 48, was killed in a triple shooting in the Brentwood neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Two of her children were in the home when the shots rang out.

No arrests have been made in her death.

Investigators said Wyche and two other people were sitting outside her home on North Pearl Street when a group of people approached Words were exchanged, and a man in the group started shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the JSO non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

