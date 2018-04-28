MAD DADS march for answers in deadly shooting of young Westside man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Family and activists marched the streets Saturday bringing awareness about a young man, who was found shot to death in a Westside Jacksonville neighborhood.

MAD DADS obtained tips from concerned neighbors, including surveillance video taken the morning of the shooting, hoping it may help in the investigation.

More Headlines

Dominique Lloyd, 26, was found dead inside of a pickup truck, parked in a driveway on Prospect Street March 18. Police have not made any arrests in the shooting.

On Saturday, family and members of the community gathered, walking block after block with a mission of finding who killed Lloyd. Beonshay Evans, Lloyd's sister, is confident someone knows something.

"It's been frustrating losing him," Evans said. "Somebody knows who did it, but nobody's talking."

Lloyd's mother Towana said the last month has been especially hard on the whole family. She doesn't understand why someone would take her son's life.

"Good kid. Don't bother nobody. Stay to himself. Give you the shirt off his back," Towana Lloyd said. "That's why I'm determined to find who did it."

Anyone with information about Lloyd's death is urged to contact First Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously by dialing 1-866-845-TIPS. They could be eligible for a cash reward if information leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.