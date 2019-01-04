M.A.D D.A.D.S. walks neighborhood to help solve murder of man killed Dec.23

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - M.A.D. D.A.D.S is searching for answers in the murder of John Dawsey. The Jacksonville man was murdered in broad daylight on Browday Avenue on Dec. 23.

The group believes someone knows who killed Dawsey and urges residents in the neighborhood to tell police what they know.

M.A.D. D.A.D.S.will meet Jan. 5 at 11:30 a.m. on the corner of Broadway and Edgewood avenues to walk the neighborhood, knock on doors and talk to residents about the murder.

The group is asking the community to help find the person or people responsible for the act of violence.

Anyone with information about Dawsey's death is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.