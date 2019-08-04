Man arrested after high-speed police chase on I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A high-speed police chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph ended with the arrest of a man suspected in connection with a shooting in Jacksonville, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

They said Bobby Clemons, 32, was driving a black Nissan Altima and fled when a Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer tried to pull him over. He led police on a chase westbound on I-10 into Baker County Sunday afternoon.

Baker County sheriff's officers helped Jacksonville police stop the driver on Interstate 10 and County Road 228 and were ready to deploy stop sticks. Prior to reaching that location, a JSO officer conducted a PIT Maneuver, which caused the car to spin out a few miles into Baker County.

No one was hurt, and Clemons was arrested. Officers discovered that there were three children in the vehicle with him at the time. Clemons was transported to the Baker County Detention Center on an outstanding warrant and will be facing several charges out of Duval County.

The children are believed to have been taken into the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

JSO originally wanted to talk with Clemons because investigators suspected he may be involved in a recent shooting in Duval County.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.