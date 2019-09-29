Man arrested for alleged role in cemetery murder

A man was arrested Saturday in connection with a murder that took place in February at a cemetery, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Deputies took into custody Jerry Hinshaw, who was charged with murder and evidence tampering for an alleged role in a shooting that occurred on Feb. 5 at a cemetery in the 2200 block of Plants Lane.

Deputies said after talking with the witnesses, they're investigating whether the shooting occurred during a drug transaction.

