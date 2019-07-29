Man behind viral Facebook Live video convicted of murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 22-year-old man who was seen on Facebook Live showing off money has been found guilty of second-degree murder, according to a news release from the State Attorney's Office.

Breon Anthony Hollings, 24, was also found guilty of aggravated assault and faces a maximum of life in prison. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled in September.

A video on Facebook Live showed Hollings waving a stack of money at his audience on June 1, 2017, as a SWAT team moved in to arrest him. At the time, he was booked into the Duval County jail on drug and weapons charges.

According to the news release, Hollings arrange a meeting with Eric White in April of 2017. Hollings ambushed White and White's girlfriend in their vehicle.

Fifteen shots were fired as White and his girlfriend tried to get away from Hollings and his three accomplices. One bullet struck White and killed him.

