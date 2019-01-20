Man dead after shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot and he died after being rushed to a local hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the shooting happened on Toyota Drive in Jacksonville Heights just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was shot once and detectives said a witness at the scene was cooperating and described the shooter as a man.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

The victim's name is being withheld until family members can be notified.

