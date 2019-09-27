Man guilty of murder in shooting during adult arcade robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man has been found guilty of murder in a deadly shooting at Spin City Sweepstakes, which was an adult arcade on Jacksonville's Southside, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Cecil Burney, of Jacksonville, was found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery. He's facing a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Investigators said Burney and his two cousins robbed the adult arcade on March 11, 2018. They said Burney and one of the accomplices were armed with semi-automatic handguns, and a third man was armed with a rifle.

Surveillance video shows the men enter the business while wearing masks and hoods. Investigators said the men took money by force and attempted to neutralize the arcade’s armed security guard.

The guard shot and killed one of the men, and investigators said Burney shot and killed the other accomplice as they fled the business. Police tracked down the group's vehicle, and they found a sweatshirt that contained Burney's DNA.

A date for a sentencing hearing will be set next week.

It should be noted, homicide detectives originally believed the two robbers were shot by the security guard.

