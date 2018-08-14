JSO: Young man shot multiple times in Jacksonville drive-by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A young man was taken to a hospital after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Shots rang out just before 5:30 p.m. on Fairfax Street near the intersection of West 12th Street in Northwest Jacksonville, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to investigators, the young man, whose exact age was not given, was found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Jacksonville police said a gold four door sedan was seen in the area. A sergeant at the scene called it a vehicle of interest.

There was no description of the shooter. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.

