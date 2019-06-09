Man hurt in drive-by shooting in Moncrief, according to JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was the target of a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning. Police believe the shooting happened on Moncfrief Road.

The man told police he was walking along the roadway when a silver or grey Nissan approached him. Two men who were inside of the vehicle shot at him. The man went to the hospital to receive treatment. He is expected to be okay.

Anyone who has information on this case is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

