Man killed after shooting on E 16th Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot in the 100 block of E 16th Street early Sunday morning, according to JSO.

While officers responding to the scene, a vehicle arrived at a local hospital with a man who had been shot. Police are speaking with the person who took the victim to the hospital.

Detectives are also canvassing E 16th Street looking for evidence that may lead to an arrest.

If there are any witnesses or if anyone has any information we ask they please call the JSO non-emergency line at 904-630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers where they can remain anonymous.

