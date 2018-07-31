Man shot and killed at the InTown Suites on the Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a man in a hotel parking lot on the Southside.

Officers were called to the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff, near Atlantic Boulevard just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday. They found a 32-year-old man had been shot at least once in the parking lot.

Police have not yet identified the man. Detectives interviewed people at the scene and are trying to get surveillance video from the area.

A couple staying at the hotel said they came outside as soon as they realized something was going on in the parking lot. When they looked outside, they saw the man's body on the ground.

"“I just came over here, and I was like, 'oh my god'. I’ve never seen anything like that before. It scared me at first. They left it there, and then CSI got here, and that’s when everyone went around it. So they just left it alone," said Haley Moore.

She has been staying at the hotel for about two weeks and was shocked to see that man's body.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. It is unknown whether the victim was a guest at the hotel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

This is the second time a person was found dead at the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road. Less than two months ago, another man was found dead inside a room of another InTown Suites, just three miles south near Beach Boulevard.

