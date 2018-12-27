Man pleads guilty in murder of Middleburg teen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The man accused of robbing and killing a Middleburg High School baseball standout in 2016 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 22 years.

Investigators said Jordan Coleman was the mastermind behind the plot to ambush and rob Kolton Shearer at Coleman's home. Shearer and another person were shot during a short struggle. Shearer died, but the second victim survived.

Coleman, Alexandra Schreffler, Ozell McNabb and Taurean Johnson were indicted earlier this year on charges of first-degree murder. The other three suspects are awaiting trial in the Clay County jail.

In addition to the murder counts, all four are charged with armed robbery in the case, according to their latest warrants. McNabb and Johnson also face charges of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Charging documents state that Coleman told Schreffler to invite some friends over who would have cash and drugs on them, so he could rob them. Coleman said he didn't have a gun, so McNabb and Johnson were also invited.

Once the pair arrived, McNabb showed Schreffler the gun he kept in his waistband, according to her arrest report. The report stated he told her then that he would not hurt anyone unless he had to.

The men were lying in wait when Shearer, David Levo and Tyler Besherse showed up at Coleman's home on County Road 16A about 2 a.m. July 10, investigators said. Besherse was ordered to the ground at gunpoint after getting out of Shearer's truck.

Two gunmen then approached the pickup and demanded cash, drugs and the truck from Shearer and Levo, according to court documents. Shearer was shot during a brief struggle when he resisted and Levo was shot in the leg during the ordeal.

The three male suspects were later taken into custody after witnesses identified them as those involved.

