Man shot during robbery attempt on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A man was shot during an attempted robbery, early Monday on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The 19-year-old victim is in serious condition after he was shot while walking to a store near his home.

According to police, the gunman was hiding behind a tree at the Vintage at Plantation Bay Apartments- this is just north of Collins Road and I-295.

JSO says the suspect demanded money and personal belongings. When the man refused, the suspect threatened to kill him, and began to countdown.

The victim tried to run away, but was shot in the leg from behind.

He was taken to the hospital by his family. He is in serious, but stable condition.

JSO has not identified the man who was shot. Robbery detectives are investigating the incident. are

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

