Man shot in northwest Jacksonville, dies at hospital, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot just after noon on Saturday on Gullege Drive and died two hours after being rushed to The University of Florida Health Medical Center, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said the suspected shooter is not in custody but is known to the family.

No other information was released by JSO regarding a possible motive or the circumstances prior to the deadly shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or by email or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.