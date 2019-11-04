Man shot in the arm in Northwest Jacksonville

A man was shot in the arm Sunday night on Danson Street in Northwest Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 2100 block of Danson Street around 7:30 p.m. in reference to a report of gunfire.

According to JSO, officers canvased the area and received information that a male was at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. They were able to link the victim to the area where the gunshots were reported.

The victim is being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes unit will now be handling the investigation.

At this time there is no suspect information. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contract JSO at 904-630-0500 or you can contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.

There's a $3,000 reward for any tip leading to an arrest.

