Man shot at Hyde Park apartment complex, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot Monday evening at a Hyde Park apartment complex and taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were sent to the Magnolia Terrace Apartments on Hyde Park Road just after 9:30 p.m., police said. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man was expected to survive. His identity was not released.

The shooting was originally reported by police as a "robbery with injuries." At no point during the news briefing did the officer mention a robbery.

